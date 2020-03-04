Comerica Bank Purchases 224 Shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.09% of EnPro Industries worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in EnPro Industries by 1.2% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 773,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,085,000 after purchasing an additional 8,801 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,383,000 after acquiring an additional 23,734 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 346,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,204,000 after acquiring an additional 157,778 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,648,000 after acquiring an additional 7,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 107,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,160,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NPO opened at $52.22 on Wednesday. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.14 and a 1-year high of $75.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.69.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.27. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $286.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.31%.

NPO has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded EnPro Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded EnPro Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnPro Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations.

