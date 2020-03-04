Comerica Bank Sells 566 Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,745 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BHLB. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,684 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 15,987 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Finally, Raffles Associates LP bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $732,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BHLB shares. ValuEngine upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Shares of BHLB opened at $24.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.42. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.61 and a twelve month high of $33.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $114.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.50 million. Analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.