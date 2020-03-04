Comerica Bank Raises Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 231.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,339 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 3,468.9% during the fourth quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 259,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,747,000 after purchasing an additional 252,227 shares during the period. Cumberland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,731,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 497,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,434,000 after purchasing an additional 55,198 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,265,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 75,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 42,066 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $44.70 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.14 and a fifty-two week high of $50.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.40.

