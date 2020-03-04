Comerica Bank Sells 3,047 Shares of Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,047 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.06% of Domtar worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Domtar by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 85,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 7,470 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Domtar by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after purchasing an additional 6,951 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Domtar by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,330,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $370,941,000 after purchasing an additional 164,720 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Domtar in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,106,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Domtar by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

UFS opened at $29.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.91. Domtar Corp has a 1 year low of $27.33 and a 1 year high of $51.65.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Domtar had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Domtar Corp will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. Domtar’s dividend payout ratio is 60.67%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UFS. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Domtar from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Domtar from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Domtar in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Domtar in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Domtar from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.67.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

