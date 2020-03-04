Comerica Bank Takes Position in FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG)

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 123,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in FGL by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,134,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,088,000 after purchasing an additional 91,958 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in FGL by 10,285.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in FGL by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 369,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after purchasing an additional 57,832 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in FGL in the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in FGL by 265.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 83,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 60,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FG opened at $11.62 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.38. FGL Holdings has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $12.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.61.

FGL (NYSE:FG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $563.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.00 million. FGL had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 14.36%. Sell-side analysts predict that FGL Holdings will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. FGL’s dividend payout ratio is 2.70%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FGL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of FGL in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of FGL from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. FGL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

About FGL

FGL Holdings sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It also provides reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities, such as fixed, deferred and payout annuities, long-term care, group long-term disability, and cash value life insurance.

Read More: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for FGL (NYSE:FG)

Receive News & Ratings for FGL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FGL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Comerica Bank Acquires 2,550 Shares of Covanta Holding Corp
Comerica Bank Acquires 2,550 Shares of Covanta Holding Corp
Comerica Bank Sells 621 Shares of Ralph Lauren Corp
Comerica Bank Sells 621 Shares of Ralph Lauren Corp
Comerica Bank Buys 15,608 Shares of Meritor Inc
Comerica Bank Buys 15,608 Shares of Meritor Inc
Comerica Bank Has $1.16 Million Position in Macy’s Inc
Comerica Bank Has $1.16 Million Position in Macy’s Inc
Neenah Inc Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank
Neenah Inc Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank
Comerica Bank Acquires 5,911 Shares of Flagstar Bancorp Inc
Comerica Bank Acquires 5,911 Shares of Flagstar Bancorp Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report