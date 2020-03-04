Comerica Bank Takes Position in FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG)

Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 123,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in FGL by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,134,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,088,000 after purchasing an additional 91,958 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in FGL by 10,285.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in FGL by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 369,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after purchasing an additional 57,832 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in FGL in the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in FGL by 265.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 83,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 60,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FG opened at $11.62 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.38. FGL Holdings has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $12.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.61.

FGL (NYSE:FG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $563.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.00 million. FGL had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 14.36%. Sell-side analysts predict that FGL Holdings will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. FGL’s dividend payout ratio is 2.70%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FGL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of FGL in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of FGL from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. FGL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

About FGL

FGL Holdings sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It also provides reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities, such as fixed, deferred and payout annuities, long-term care, group long-term disability, and cash value life insurance.

