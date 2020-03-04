BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Holdings Raised by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 694 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,178,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,633,000 after buying an additional 443,462 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,100,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,020,000 after buying an additional 370,098 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 866,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,228,000 after buying an additional 8,866 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 682,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,741,000 after buying an additional 10,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 575,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,665,000 after buying an additional 84,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BMRN shares. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Sunday. Raymond James downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.32.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 3,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total value of $253,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,916,563.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 3,750 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $312,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,279,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,750 shares of company stock worth $1,700,380 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $92.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -618.13 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.88 and a 1-year high of $96.20.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $454.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.88 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. On average, equities research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

