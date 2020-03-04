Comerica Bank Has $1.22 Million Holdings in Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII)

Comerica Bank grew its stake in Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) by 61.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 36,147 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.10% of Oceaneering International worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OII. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,669,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,712,000 after purchasing an additional 63,685 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter worth $32,477,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 3,062.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,190,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,290 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 850,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,681,000 after purchasing an additional 29,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 13.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 843,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,427,000 after purchasing an additional 102,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OII opened at $10.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.67. Oceaneering International has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $21.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.15.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.24. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $560.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on OII. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $12.30 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

