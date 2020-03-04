Comerica Bank Buys 10,975 Shares of Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET)

Comerica Bank grew its stake in Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,975 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.08% of Covetrus worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Covetrus by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 17,733 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Covetrus by 182.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 50,133 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $883,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Covetrus by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 192,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVET shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Covetrus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Covetrus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CVET opened at $11.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.66. Covetrus Inc has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $36.92.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.29 million. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 23.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Covetrus Inc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

