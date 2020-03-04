Comerica Bank Has $1.21 Million Position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:EMB opened at $115.95 on Wednesday. iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $107.48 and a 12 month high of $117.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.99.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.411 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%.

iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

