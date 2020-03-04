Comerica Bank Sells 3,686 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,686 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Rollins in the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Rollins by 2,219.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins in the 4th quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Rollins by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

NYSE ROL opened at $38.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.54 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.58. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.36 and a 52-week high of $43.91.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Rollins had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The business had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Rollins’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 65.75%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.50 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of Rollins from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.99.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.