Comerica Bank Raises Stake in M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,458 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.10% of M/I Homes worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MHO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in M/I Homes by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in M/I Homes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in M/I Homes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in M/I Homes by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,631 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in M/I Homes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. 96.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MHO opened at $38.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.97. M/I Homes Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $48.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 6.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.94.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $742.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.06 million. M/I Homes had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that M/I Homes Inc will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered M/I Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JMP Securities raised M/I Homes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

In other news, VP J Thomas Mason sold 15,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $672,902.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,395. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 29,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $1,235,409.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

