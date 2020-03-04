Comerica Bank Has $1.24 Million Holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 917 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 7,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 9.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. during the third quarter worth about $124,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

FMS opened at $38.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.24 and its 200-day moving average is $36.14. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a 1-year low of $31.63 and a 1-year high of $42.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FMS. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Cfra upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.15.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

