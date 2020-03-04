Comerica Bank Has $1.24 Million Position in Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 101.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,419 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,421 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Scientific Games were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Scientific Games by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Scientific Games by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 138,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Scientific Games by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Scientific Games by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Scientific Games by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. 61.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scientific Games currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.40.

Shares of NASDAQ SGMS opened at $17.26 on Wednesday. Scientific Games Corp has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $31.63. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.42.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.68). Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Scientific Games Corp will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

