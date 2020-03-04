Comerica Bank Decreases Holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,663 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.06% of Healthcare Services Group worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,428,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,549,000 after purchasing an additional 81,048 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,839,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 187,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 24,959 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $567,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $289,000.

Shares of HCSG opened at $27.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 0.54. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.16 and a fifty-two week high of $37.80.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The company had revenue of $446.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.52 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 3.51%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.201 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is 93.10%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HCSG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.50 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Healthcare Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.06.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

