Comerica Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,070 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.10% of Trinseo worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Trinseo by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 36,331 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Trinseo during the 3rd quarter worth $2,500,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Trinseo by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 129,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,550,000 after acquiring an additional 67,984 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Trinseo by 422.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 16,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Trinseo during the 3rd quarter worth $1,030,000. 95.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Angelo N. Chaclas sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $57,028.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,998.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $301,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 218,089 shares in the company, valued at $8,221,955.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

TSE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Trinseo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

NYSE TSE opened at $21.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $882.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.96. Trinseo S.A. has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $51.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.45 and its 200-day moving average is $36.63.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $888.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.03 million. Trinseo had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Trinseo S.A. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Trinseo’s payout ratio is 51.12%.

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

