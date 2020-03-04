Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) Holdings Raised by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.14% of Construction Partners worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Construction Partners by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Construction Partners by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Construction Partners by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Construction Partners by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 188,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Construction Partners by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 72,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $1,236,083.67. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 63.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Construction Partners stock opened at $17.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $906.67 million, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Construction Partners Inc has a 1-year low of $11.20 and a 1-year high of $20.79.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The business had revenue of $175.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.30 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 13.08%. Construction Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Construction Partners Inc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

ROAD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research increased their target price on shares of Construction Partners to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Construction Partners to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Construction Partners in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Construction Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.30.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. It offers construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides a range of sitework construction services, including site development, paving, and utility and drainage systems construction, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt required for the projects.

