Comerica Bank Decreases Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,994 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on INVH. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.59.

NYSE:INVH opened at $29.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.97. The stock has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.47. Invitation Homes Inc has a 1-year low of $22.80 and a 1-year high of $32.70.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $444.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.54 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 48.00%.

In other news, COO Charles D. Young sold 20,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total value of $601,787.79. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 190,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,672,671.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

Further Reading: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.