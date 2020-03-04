Comerica Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.09% of Vanguard Russell 1000 worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 19,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 stock opened at $137.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.56. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a fifty-two week low of $125.26 and a fifty-two week high of $155.81.

