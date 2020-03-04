Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 492,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,345 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Ares Management worth $17,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the first quarter worth $145,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 5.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the third quarter worth $2,158,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 1.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,719 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the third quarter worth $80,000. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Management stock opened at $35.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Ares Management Corp has a one year low of $22.17 and a one year high of $41.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.83 and its 200 day moving average is $32.58.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The asset manager reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.17. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $484.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ares Management Corp will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.65%.

ARES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a price objective (up from ) on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Ares Management from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer cut Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.89.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

