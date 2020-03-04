Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $17.59 Million Stake in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,287 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.86% of Otter Tail worth $17,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Otter Tail during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Otter Tail during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Otter Tail during the third quarter worth about $212,000. BB&T Corp acquired a new stake in Otter Tail during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Otter Tail by 12.5% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on OTTR. Williams Capital raised shares of Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Otter Tail from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Sidoti increased their target price on shares of Otter Tail from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otter Tail has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

OTTR stock opened at $49.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Otter Tail Co. has a 12 month low of $47.56 and a 12 month high of $57.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.32.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $215.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.40 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 11.49%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Otter Tail Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.20%.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

Read More: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.