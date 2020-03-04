Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 29,786 Shares of Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 971,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,786 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $17,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 20.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 109,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 18,537 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the third quarter worth about $5,517,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter worth about $494,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the third quarter worth about $348,000. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Avantor in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Avantor from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Avantor in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Avantor in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avantor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Avantor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $15.92 on Wednesday. Avantor Inc has a one year low of $13.33 and a one year high of $19.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.95 and a 200-day moving average of $16.69.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avantor Inc will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 20,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total transaction of $350,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,088.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

