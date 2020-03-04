Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,327,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,264 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $18,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 195.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 54,172 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 453.7% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 495,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,979,000 after buying an additional 406,056 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

IRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet raised Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.80.

IRT opened at $13.71 on Wednesday. Independence Realty Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $16.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.51.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $51.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust Inc will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

