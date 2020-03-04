Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 3,481 Shares of ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 469,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of ABM Industries worth $17,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,999,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,980,000 after acquiring an additional 184,023 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in ABM Industries by 65.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 163,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,932,000 after purchasing an additional 64,570 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in ABM Industries in the third quarter worth $94,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in ABM Industries by 53.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in ABM Industries by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 22,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Rene Jacobsen sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $27,616.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Giacobbe sold 5,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $235,470.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,591 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,255.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ABM has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised ABM Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on ABM Industries from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.94.

Shares of ABM stock opened at $33.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.26 and its 200 day moving average is $37.54. ABM Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.81 and a twelve month high of $42.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ABM Industries, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.185 dividend. This is a boost from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.10%.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

