Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $17.73 Million Stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.77% of Rogers worth $17,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,372 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Rogers in the third quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROG opened at $118.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 47.21 and a beta of 1.93. Rogers Co. has a 1 year low of $106.01 and a 1 year high of $206.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.30.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $193.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.87 million. Rogers had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rogers Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.10, for a total value of $399,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,900.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROG. ValuEngine raised shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Rogers from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Rogers from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Rogers from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.00.

Rogers Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

