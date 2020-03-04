Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 55,465 Shares of Sprint Corp (NYSE:S)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,572,464 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,465 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Sprint worth $18,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Sprint by 7.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,639 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Sprint by 0.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 496,207 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,062,000 after buying an additional 3,656 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sprint by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 18,005 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 5,285 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sprint by 1.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 536,140 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 5,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Sprint by 51.5% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,064 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 5,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE S opened at $9.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.20. Sprint Corp has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $10.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.79 and a beta of -1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The cell phone carrier reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.19 billion. Sprint had a negative net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sprint Corp will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Paul W. Schieber, Jr. sold 83,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $843,199.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jorge Enrique Gracia sold 272,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $2,676,156.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 842,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,268,754.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Sprint from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. New Street Research raised shares of Sprint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Sprint in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sprint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Sprint from $5.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.51.

Sprint Company Profile

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

