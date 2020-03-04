Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 510,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.74% of Werner Enterprises worth $18,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,051,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,478,000 after purchasing an additional 292,959 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,586,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,718,000 after purchasing an additional 26,904 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 42.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 455,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,077,000 after purchasing an additional 135,506 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 5.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 186,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,573,000 after purchasing an additional 9,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 175,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,361 shares in the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock opened at $33.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.51. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $40.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.02.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $621.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WERN. Bank of America raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.23.

Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

