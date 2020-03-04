Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 653,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 130,123 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.69% of Simply Good Foods worth $18,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMPL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Signition LP acquired a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Simply Good Foods stock opened at $19.42 on Wednesday. Simply Good Foods Co has a fifty-two week low of $19.13 and a fifty-two week high of $31.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 58.85 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Simply Good Foods Co will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SMPL shares. ValuEngine raised Simply Good Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

In other news, Director James M. Kilts bought 88,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.78 per share, with a total value of $2,016,030.00. Also, CFO Todd E. Cunfer bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.30 per share, for a total transaction of $116,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,624.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 125,461 shares of company stock worth $2,875,588 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

