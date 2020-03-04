Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $18.58 Million Stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,429,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 62,352 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Amkor Technology worth $18,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 206,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 38,430 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 492.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 155,580 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 806,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,487,000 after acquiring an additional 46,592 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 206,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 176,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

NASDAQ AMKR opened at $10.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.00 and a 200-day moving average of $11.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.61. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $15.24.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 7.21%. Amkor Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMKR shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amkor Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.