Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 524,813 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 47.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,637,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 524,813 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $17,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PCG. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of PG&E by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of PG&E by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PG&E by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of PG&E by 160.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of PG&E by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares during the period. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PCG shares. Wolfe Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of PG&E from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cfra upgraded shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Shares of NYSE PCG opened at $14.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.33. PG&E Co. has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $25.19.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. PG&E had a negative net margin of 44.64% and a positive return on equity of 21.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($13.24) earnings per share. Analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

