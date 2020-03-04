G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Position Raised by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 554,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 27,552 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $18,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 9.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,841,163 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $201,268,000 after buying an additional 599,647 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 24.0% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 37,290 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 7,220 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 55.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 131,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,381,000 after buying an additional 47,048 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 11,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 6.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,616 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. 99.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GIII opened at $21.13 on Wednesday. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $18.18 and a twelve month high of $43.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.16.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The textile maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.05. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Bokhorst Willem Van sold 4,753 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total transaction of $155,945.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,227.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

