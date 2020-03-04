Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 72,889 Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 851,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,889 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.85% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $18,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PMT. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 583,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,980,000 after buying an additional 195,749 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 84,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 11,008 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,001,000 after buying an additional 18,925 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the period. 71.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE PMT opened at $21.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.75. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $20.02 and a 52-week high of $23.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.60.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $155.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.35 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 46.31% and a return on equity of 12.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Doug Jones sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $114,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 7,182 shares of company stock worth $164,523 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.