McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Holdings Boosted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.01% of McGrath RentCorp worth $18,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MGRC. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 122.6% during the third quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 554,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,569,000 after purchasing an additional 10,403 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 11.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 300,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,913,000 after purchasing an additional 30,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the third quarter worth approximately $143,000. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGRC opened at $68.31 on Wednesday. McGrath RentCorp has a 12 month low of $55.71 and a 12 month high of $83.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.84.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $147.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.79 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 16.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is 38.17%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MGRC. BidaskClub raised McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Sidoti boosted their target price on McGrath RentCorp from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine cut McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

In other McGrath RentCorp news, VP John P. Skenesky sold 1,570 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $117,640.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at $389,411.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald H. Zech sold 4,000 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total transaction of $308,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,466,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

