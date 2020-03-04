Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,463 Shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 447,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.45% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International worth $18,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,356,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,941,000 after purchasing an additional 185,158 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 949,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 122,817.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 394,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,278,000 after purchasing an additional 394,245 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 257,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 11,022 shares in the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

Shares of SWM stock opened at $34.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.49. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a one year low of $29.71 and a one year high of $46.65.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $238.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.35 million. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.58%.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

