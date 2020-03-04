Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 212,976 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Novanta were worth $18,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,272,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,293,000 after acquiring an additional 64,655 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 956,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,590,000 after acquiring an additional 149,916 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 709,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,997,000 after acquiring an additional 8,586 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 695,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,486,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,763,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOVT. BidaskClub cut Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novanta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $89.70 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 78.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.26. Novanta Inc has a one year low of $69.31 and a one year high of $99.79.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $159.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.08 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 6.51%. Novanta’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Novanta Inc will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $716,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,133,621.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 5,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total value of $498,753.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 163,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,486,097.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,893 shares of company stock worth $2,415,381. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

