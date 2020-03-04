Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 204,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,591 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Carvana were worth $18,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVNA opened at $80.05 on Wednesday. Carvana Co has a twelve month low of $40.91 and a twelve month high of $115.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.32.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.16). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 98.28% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carvana Co will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CVNA. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Cfra lowered shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carvana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.33.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

