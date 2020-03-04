Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $18.85 Million Position in Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.84% of Northwest Natural worth $18,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Natural during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Northwest Natural during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in Northwest Natural during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Northwest Natural by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Northwest Natural during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Northwest Natural to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Northwest Natural from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Williams Capital upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northwest Natural has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.43.

NYSE NWN opened at $65.02 on Wednesday. Northwest Natural Holding Co has a 1 year low of $62.87 and a 1 year high of $77.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.06.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $247.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural Holding Co will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is 81.97%.

In related news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $48,964.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,105 shares in the company, valued at $5,742,279.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mardilyn Saathoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $365,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

