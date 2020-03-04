Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $18.85 Million Holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380,868 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,413 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.43% of Dicks Sporting Goods worth $18,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 4,185.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,247,758 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $50,921,000 after buying an additional 1,218,642 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at about $26,823,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after buying an additional 350,515 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 158.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 461,164 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $18,762,000 after buying an additional 282,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 187.1% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 415,659 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $16,963,000 after buying an additional 270,899 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

DKS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Consumer Edge began coverage on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, December 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.89.

Shares of DKS stock opened at $35.17 on Wednesday. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a 1 year low of $31.27 and a 1 year high of $49.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.01 and its 200-day moving average is $41.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Dicks Sporting Goods Profile

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

