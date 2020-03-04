Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 745,870 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,124 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.65% of Telephone & Data Systems worth $18,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Telephone & Data Systems by 565.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in Telephone & Data Systems by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Telephone & Data Systems by 81.8% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,667 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 5,251 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Telephone & Data Systems by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Telephone & Data Systems by 198.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,828 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 11,845 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Telephone & Data Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TDS opened at $20.22 on Wednesday. Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.28 and a 1-year high of $34.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.03.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Telephone & Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.26% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This is an increase from Telephone & Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Telephone & Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.08%.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Telephone & Data Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.90.

About Telephone & Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, cable and wireline broadband, TV, voice, and hosted and managed services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and small-to-mid-size business customers in industries, such as the construction, retail, agriculture, professional services, and real estate; and national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone & Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone & Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.