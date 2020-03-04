First Trust Advisors LP Has $320,000 Position in Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX) by 82.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,549 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Garrett Motion were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 33.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Garrett Motion in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Garrett Motion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Garrett Motion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC increased its position in Garrett Motion by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 63,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 16,570 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Garrett Motion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Garrett Motion in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Garrett Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

NYSE:GTX opened at $6.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $510.34 million, a PE ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.89. Garrett Motion Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $19.71.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.91 million. Garrett Motion had a net margin of 9.64% and a negative return on equity of 10.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Garrett Motion Inc will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. Its integrated vehicle health management tools detect intermittent faults and anomalies to provide understanding of the real-time health of a vehicle system.

