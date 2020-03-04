First Trust Advisors LP Sells 437 Shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in United Fire Group were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UFCS. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of United Fire Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 18,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. 61.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UFCS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of UFCS opened at $39.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $959.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.62 and a beta of 0.03. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.60 and a 1-year high of $53.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.91.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The insurance provider reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.11). United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 2.87% and a net margin of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $289.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.00 million. On average, analysts predict that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -122.22%.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.

