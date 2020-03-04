First Trust Advisors LP Makes New Investment in Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND)

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $323,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $592,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 387.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 15,484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Hoffman sold 690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total value of $44,705.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,533.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 2,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $177,454.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,357 shares in the company, valued at $235,459.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,256 shares of company stock worth $574,115. 15.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BAND opened at $61.33 on Wednesday. Bandwidth Inc has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $90.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.32 and its 200 day moving average is $66.64.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.11. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $62.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub cut Bandwidth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities restated a “positive” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Friday, February 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Bandwidth from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Bandwidth from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Bandwidth currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.25.

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

