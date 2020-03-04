First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 80.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,667 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSMT. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of PriceSmart by 256.6% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. 74.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSMT opened at $55.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.23 and a 200-day moving average of $66.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 0.97. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.06 and a 1-year high of $79.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.22.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $811.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th.

In related news, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $696,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,231,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,621,745.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,664,200. Insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of PriceSmart from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.70.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sells brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of November 30, 2018, the company operated 41 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 each in Trinidad and Dominican Republic; 3 each in Guatemala and Honduras; 2 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

