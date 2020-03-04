China Telecom Co. Limited (NYSE:CHA) Stock Position Decreased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of China Telecom Co. Limited (NYSE:CHA) by 64.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,947 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in China Telecom were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of China Telecom by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 6,213 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its stake in China Telecom by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 10,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 5,829 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in China Telecom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $355,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in China Telecom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in China Telecom by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. 0.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Telecom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of CHA opened at $37.72 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.95 and its 200-day moving average is $42.13. China Telecom Co. Limited has a 12 month low of $36.92 and a 12 month high of $57.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.30.

China Telecom Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireline and mobile telecommunications services primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers wireline voice services, including local wireline telephone services and long distance wireline services; CDMA mobile voice services, such as local calls, domestic and international long distance calls, intra-provincial roaming, and inter-provincial roaming and international roaming; wireline Internet access services comprising dial-up and broadband services; wireless Internet access services; and wireline, Internet, and mobile value-added services.

