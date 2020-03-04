First Trust Advisors LP Takes $303,000 Position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MXL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,233,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $239,866,000 after buying an additional 1,049,438 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,077,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 191,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 37,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 24,200 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on MXL. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of MaxLinear from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. MaxLinear presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Shares of MXL stock opened at $14.95 on Wednesday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.83 and a 12 month high of $28.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.41.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a positive return on equity of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $70.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,937.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

