First Trust Advisors LP Trims Position in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,390 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in ProAssurance were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in ProAssurance in the first quarter worth $42,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in ProAssurance in the third quarter worth $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ProAssurance in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in ProAssurance by 135.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in ProAssurance in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PRA opened at $26.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,342.17 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. ProAssurance Co. has a 1 year low of $26.58 and a 1 year high of $42.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.95.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($1.47). ProAssurance had a net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $249.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on PRA. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on ProAssurance from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ProAssurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised ProAssurance from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.