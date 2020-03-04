First Trust Advisors LP Trims Position in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

First Trust Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Allergan were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGN. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Allergan in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Allergan by 55.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Allergan during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allergan during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Allergan by 355.6% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Allergan stock opened at $191.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.77 billion, a PE ratio of -12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.01. Allergan plc has a one year low of $114.27 and a one year high of $202.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $193.66 and a 200 day moving average of $180.45.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $5.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 32.76%. Allergan’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allergan plc will post 17.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Allergan’s payout ratio is 16.78%.

AGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group downgraded Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $189.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Allergan from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.72.

About Allergan

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

See Also: Support Level

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Allergan (NYSE:AGN)

Receive News & Ratings for Allergan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allergan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

First Trust Advisors LP Has $320,000 Position in Garrett Motion Inc
First Trust Advisors LP Has $320,000 Position in Garrett Motion Inc
First Trust Advisors LP Sells 437 Shares of United Fire Group, Inc.
First Trust Advisors LP Sells 437 Shares of United Fire Group, Inc.
First Trust Advisors LP Makes New Investment in Bandwidth Inc
First Trust Advisors LP Makes New Investment in Bandwidth Inc
First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in PriceSmart, Inc.
First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in PriceSmart, Inc.
China Telecom Co. Limited Stock Position Decreased by First Trust Advisors LP
China Telecom Co. Limited Stock Position Decreased by First Trust Advisors LP
First Trust Advisors LP Takes $303,000 Position in MaxLinear, Inc.
First Trust Advisors LP Takes $303,000 Position in MaxLinear, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report