First Trust Advisors LP Trims Position in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Allergan were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGN. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Allergan in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Allergan by 55.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Allergan during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allergan during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Allergan by 355.6% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Allergan stock opened at $191.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.77 billion, a PE ratio of -12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.01. Allergan plc has a one year low of $114.27 and a one year high of $202.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $193.66 and a 200 day moving average of $180.45.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $5.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 32.76%. Allergan’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allergan plc will post 17.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Allergan’s payout ratio is 16.78%.

AGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group downgraded Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $189.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Allergan from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.72.

About Allergan

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

