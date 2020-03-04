First Trust Advisors LP Makes New Investment in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of Merchants Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MBIN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 14,546.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 29,092 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBIN opened at $18.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.64 and a fifty-two week high of $24.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.94. The company has a market cap of $517.29 million, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.20.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.34. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $60.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merchants Bancorp will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 11.81%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MBIN. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

