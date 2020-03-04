First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 90.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 71,903 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in James River Group were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of James River Group during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of James River Group during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 241.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 8,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of James River Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $584,000. 98.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:JRVR opened at $41.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. James River Group Holdings Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $34.26 and a fifty-two week high of $52.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.80. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 0.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

JRVR has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of James River Group from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of James River Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of James River Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

