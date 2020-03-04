First Trust Advisors LP Buys New Stake in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW)

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AROW. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Arrow Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 14.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 4,236.0% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 63.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter.

AROW has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Arrow Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub raised Arrow Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of AROW stock opened at $32.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.91. The firm has a market cap of $498.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.65. Arrow Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $31.17 and a 1 year high of $38.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 27.09%. As a group, research analysts predict that Arrow Financial Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.60%.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

