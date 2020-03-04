First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 83.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,439 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Nextgen Healthcare were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 122.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 321,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after buying an additional 176,924 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its stake in Nextgen Healthcare by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 529,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,508,000 after purchasing an additional 24,727 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Nextgen Healthcare by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Nextgen Healthcare by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 14,960 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Nextgen Healthcare by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 11,482 shares during the period. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXGN opened at $12.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.33 and a 200-day moving average of $15.59. The firm has a market cap of $859.37 million, a P/E ratio of 52.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.04. Nextgen Healthcare Inc has a twelve month low of $12.34 and a twelve month high of $21.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Nextgen Healthcare had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $137.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Nextgen Healthcare Inc will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NXGN. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Nextgen Healthcare from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Nextgen Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Nextgen Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.22.

Nextgen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

